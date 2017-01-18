Teen driver enters guilty plea in deadly Alpine Twp crash

Posted 6:16 PM, January 18, 2017, by , Updated at 06:19PM, January 18, 2017
Armando Mendoza. Undated courtesy photo.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A teen who was behind the wheel of a deadly crash last April in Alpine Township plead guilty to reckless driving.

Armando Mendoza was 17 when he crashed a car into a tree with four passengers. One of those passengers – 16-year-old Alyssa Eggerding – died the next day.

The three surviving passengers suffered serious injuries.

Mendoza plead to 1 count of reckless driving causing death and 3 counts of reckless driving causing serious injury Wednesday. He’s scheduled to be sentenced March 7.

 

