Teen driver enters guilty plea in deadly Alpine Twp crash

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A teen who was behind the wheel of a deadly crash last April in Alpine Township plead guilty to reckless driving.

Armando Mendoza was 17 when he crashed a car into a tree with four passengers. One of those passengers – 16-year-old Alyssa Eggerding – died the next day.

The three surviving passengers suffered serious injuries.

Mendoza plead to 1 count of reckless driving causing death and 3 counts of reckless driving causing serious injury Wednesday. He’s scheduled to be sentenced March 7.