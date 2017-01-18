West Michigan food bank needs 20 million pounds of food to meet goal

Posted 5:04 PM, January 18, 2017

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- Feeding America West Michigan has some good news and bad news. The good: 2016 was a record year for food distribution.

The bad: they still need at least 20 million more pounds of food per year to meet their need.

The organization serves 40 counties in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. This year they distributed 28.9 million pounds of food to these areas, a 6.1% increase over last year. They've also set records for food distribution for four years in a row.

"We feel really happy about it, to be honest," said Andrew Steiner, media coordinator at Feeding America West Michigan. "We're always sad to see that the need continues, but we're thrilled that we're in a position where we're able to get food to so many of those neighbors that are in need."

Steiner says it would take 50 million pounds of food per year to reach everyone in need in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

