“[We] are coming together to show that we can’t be broken:” Women’s March on Washington

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- On Saturday, the day after inauguration, the Women's March on Washington is forecast as possibly the largest human rights event in history.

It's a movement that intends to demand and protect human rights on the first day the new administration takes place. And it's grown to the point of Washington, D.C. officials reporting three times more permits issued to park tour buses citywide during the March than on Inauguration Day.

“This is a moment when we get to come together and show our power, and feel it together as well," said Rachel Hood, Grand Rapids mother and activist.

“I believe that our President Elect used a lot of words and tactics that divided our country, and in response women are coming together to show that we can’t be broken.”

From West Michigan crusaders and mothers busing to Washington, D.C., millions are expected to march Jan. 21 between D.C. and sister marches combined nationwide.

“Showing my children that I did something, I want to promote peace and equality and I want this country to know that everybody has a purpose here, everybody has a place," said Misti DeVries, a volunteer leading a bus of 55 people from Fountain Street Church to D.C.

To find a sister march planned near you see WomensMarch.com

"The waiting list we had could have doubled the trip size if not even more," said Jack Woller III, Fountain Street Church executive director. "So we wish that we could be able to accommodate and help others to get to D.C. but that’s why are real pleased to offer the local event."

Woller says Fountain Street Church chartered five buses that plan to bring about 275 people to D.C., and on Saturday they will host an event 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with musicians, speakers, organizations to network, as well as live feed from the D.C. march.

The Apartment Lounge will also be plugged into the live event and recognize the moment of silence planned worldwide at 1 p.m. Saturday in a movement called 1@1.

See details on the Apartment Lounge's event here, and details on Fountain Street Church's event here

“Doesn’t matter who you are," said Bobby Johnson, Apartment Lounge owner. "Doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, if you’re gay, straight, we don’t care who you are: this is a place where we can all have that moment, and we can all have a united moment with the entire world and say, hey we need to be heard, this is an issue. And I think that this is bigger than all of us, that this is just the beginning.”

Many like Hood believe marching is the first step; what's next she says is continuing to make your voice heard.

“Make sure people stay hopeful, and make sure people stay active," said Hood. "We need to be calling all of the time, this needs to become part of our lives, that once a week, every other week, we are contacting our representatives and telling them how we feel about the different issues that are on the table.”

Those still looking to carpool to D.C. from Michigan can network among the Facebook group, Carpool and Caravan: WMW Michigan or post wanted or offer rides at MarchMatch.org.

Follow @DanaChicklas for live updates from the Women's March on Washington this Saturday.