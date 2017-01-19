100 years later, Heart of West Michigan United Way gives back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- The Heart of West Michigan United Way celebrates 100 years on January 19, 2017.

Since 1917, they have worked together with local businesses and donors to invest $500 million in community-wide issues.

Today, Heart of West Michigan United Way invests millions of dollars each year to fund more than 70 local programs. Last year, these programs helped nearly 160,000 people in Kent County.

To celebrate this special anniversary, county and city officials declared January 19, 2017 as “Live United Day.” They encourage everyone to use this day to find ways to Live United in service to one another.