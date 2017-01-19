30 firefighters killed in collapse of 17-story residential building

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run Press TV says 30 firefighters have been killed in the collapse of a burning high-rise building in Tehran.
Press TV announced the deaths on Thursday in the blaze at the Plasco building, an iconic structure in central Tehran just north of the capital’s sprawling bazaar.
It gave no source for the information.
The blaze began hours earlier. There was no immediate cause offered for the fire.
The 17-story tower was built in the early 1960s by Iranian Jewish businessman Habib Elghanian and named after his plastics manufacturing company. It was the tallest building in the city at the time of its construction.
Common Cents
See how it collapsed asymmetrically? That’s how fire makes buildings collapse. One piece gives way then pulls down another weakened piece and so on.
So how did WTC 7 collapse neatly into its own footprint on 9/11 if it came down “due to fire”?