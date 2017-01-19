OTSEGO, Mich -- The Allegan wrestling team remained undefeated in the Wolverine Conference with a 57-22 dual win over Otsego Wednesday.
Allegan Wrestlers Tops Otsego
-
Weather briefly shuts down 6-mile stretch of US-131 in Allegan County
-
American Red Cross making push for blood donations ahead of holidays
-
Otsego Public Library brings CandyLand to life, 400 people play in first 2 days
-
Marshall girls beat Otsego, 61-36
-
Otsego house fire leads police to finding several dead cats, dog
-
-
Grandville beats Hudsonville in wrestling dual
-
From the slopes to shovels, there’s plenty to do in the snow
-
Allegan Girls win 49-38
-
Viral social media post helps Otsego woman get clinical trial
-
Allegan historian dies at age 96
-
-
Victim shot 5 times with CO2 pistol in Allegan
-
Man injured after being hit by minivan in Allegan
-
Two hour ‘soft lockdown’ at Allegan Public Schools