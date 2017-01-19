Basketball player: Co-defendant killed man during robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A Western Michigan University basketball player charged with murder in the shooting death of a student during a robbery says his co-defendant pulled the trigger.
Joeviair Kennedy testified Wednesday during a hearing about whether Jordan Waire would stand trial that the Dec. 8 robbery in Kalamazoo was planned by the two former high school teammates from Muskegon. Kennedy says he suggested Jacob Jones as a robbery target.
Kennedy says they got marijuana and about $25.
The Kalamazoo Gazette reports a judge ruled there’s enough evidence to send Waire to trial. Kennedy also has been charged with murder and armed robbery in the shooting of 19-year-old Jones at an off-campus apartment.
Kennedy appeared in eight games for the Broncos this season, but wasn’t on the roster after the shooting.
Little Mary
The tragedy, here, aside from the death Mr Jones and the wasted opportunities given the defendants, is that taxpayers pay for their government funded athletic scholarships. Perhaps WMU, and the academic community (I know: what academics?), should evaluate how it selects and recruits its student thugs.