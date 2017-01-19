Bill introduced to allow vote on sports gambling in Michigan

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 07: Brock Osweiler #17 of the Houston Texans calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first half of the AFC Wild Card game against the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium on January 7, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan representative has introduced a bill to allow sports gambling at Michigan casinos.

Representative Robert Kosowski (D-Westland) introduced House Bill #4060 Wednesday.  The bill is being referred to the Committee on Regulatory Reform.

The bill is an effort to amend the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act which would allow the holder of a casino license to “accept wagers on sporting events.”  The proposal would need to be approved by Michigan voters.

