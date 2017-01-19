× Bill introduced to allow vote on sports gambling in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan representative has introduced a bill to allow sports gambling at Michigan casinos.

Representative Robert Kosowski (D-Westland) introduced House Bill #4060 Wednesday. The bill is being referred to the Committee on Regulatory Reform.

The bill is an effort to amend the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act which would allow the holder of a casino license to “accept wagers on sporting events.” The proposal would need to be approved by Michigan voters.