Ex-Central Michigan instructor gets 14 years for child porn

Posted 7:47 PM, January 19, 2017, by , Updated at 07:49PM, January 19, 2017

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a former Central Michigan University instructor to the maximum 14 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington in Bay City also ordered 61-year-old Mark Ranzenberger to serve five years of supervised release.

Ranzenberger told the judge he was “very, very sorry.”

He pleaded guilty in September. He also admitted at that time to sexually abusing a child three times a week between 1995 and 2002.

His victim testified during the sentencing hearing Thursday that he was a “monster.”

The former journalism and broadcasting instructor was accused of possessing 1,000 images of child porn. The investigation began when some of the images were mistakenly displayed in a class.

Ranzenberger formerly was a journalist at the Morning Sun in Mount Pleasant.

