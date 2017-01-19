Grand Rapids church holds prayer service ahead of inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The night before Donald Trump is inaugurated as the next President of the United States, dozens of people gathered in Grand Rapids to put their beliefs and differences aside and pray for the country.

People like Veruynca Williams, a regular church-goer, went to the service at the First Christian Reformed Church to pray for a united country.

"The word tells us God does not give us the power of fear," she said. "I am hopeful for the future."

Pastor Jack Kooreman with Grace Christian Reformed Church was also at the Thursday evening prayer service.

"We want to express our fears, we want to pray for wisdom for [Donald Trump], to sermon for him. We want to pray for the unity of our country and the church," Kooreman said.

With a new president comes uncertainty for some, something the pastors wanted to address at Thursday's service.

"There is a great sense of fear, but that's one of the reasons why we come together here because we have a faith and a God that's bigger than anything that you're afraid of," said Rev. Carl Pace Jr., a senior pastor at True Light Baptist Church.