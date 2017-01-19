× Grand Rapids police surround home on report of domestic disturbance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have a home surrounded after a report of a domestic disturbance possibly involving a gun.

The call came in shortly after 10 p.m. Police say were responding to a domestic disturbance at a home near the area of Godfrey Ave SW and Liberty St.

Police say they were told the subject may be armed and may be inside with someone else.

Cruisers were seen creating a perimeter around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, calling for the subject to come out with a megaphone.

This is a developing situation. FOX 17 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.