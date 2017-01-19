Grand Rapids police surround home on report of domestic disturbance

Posted 11:43 PM, January 19, 2017, by , Updated at 12:59AM, January 20, 2017
gr-cruiser-2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police surrounded a home after a report of a domestic disturbance possibly involving a gun.

The call came in shortly after 10 p.m. Police say were responding to a domestic disturbance at a home near the area of Godfrey Ave SW and Liberty St.

Police say they were told the subject may be armed and may be inside with someone else. However, there no reports of shots fired in the area.

Cruisers were seen creating a perimeter around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, calling for the subject to come out with a megaphone.

The scene was cleared close to 1 a.m. early Friday morning with no arrests made.

1 Comment