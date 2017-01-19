High-speed chase ends in arrest of Constantine man

CONSTANTINE TWP, Mich. — Deputies in St. Joseph County say officers were led on a high-speed chase Wednesday that went through several residents yards, causing damage.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on Riverside Drive and Vistula Road.

Deputies say they tried to stop the 18-year-old man for speeding but he continued driving at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit ended after the suspect veered off into a field north of Riverside Drive near Oxbow Lane.

The car got stuck on several trees and fled on foot but was located a short time later by a White Pigeon Police K9.

Deputies say the suspect was found to have outstanding warrants and a suspended license. He was taken to St. Joseph County Jail on multiple charges.

His name will be released after his arraignment.

1 Comment

  • Loyd Hamnpson

    Well now, that is interesting. The car got stuck on several trees and fled on foot but was found later by a canine unit., Now that’s a first, a car fleeing on foot.

    Reply