High-speed chase ends in arrest of Constantine man
CONSTANTINE TWP, Mich. — Deputies in St. Joseph County say officers were led on a high-speed chase Wednesday that went through several residents yards, causing damage.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on Riverside Drive and Vistula Road.
Deputies say they tried to stop the 18-year-old man for speeding but he continued driving at a high rate of speed.
The pursuit ended after the suspect veered off into a field north of Riverside Drive near Oxbow Lane.
The car got stuck on several trees and fled on foot but was located a short time later by a White Pigeon Police K9.
Deputies say the suspect was found to have outstanding warrants and a suspended license. He was taken to St. Joseph County Jail on multiple charges.
His name will be released after his arraignment.
1 Comment
Loyd Hamnpson
Well now, that is interesting. The car got stuck on several trees and fled on foot but was found later by a canine unit., Now that’s a first, a car fleeing on foot.