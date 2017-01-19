Job loss in West Michigan mixed with fraction of growth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- A number of businesses around West Michigan announced layoffs and closures recently. Some companies announced growth.

Today, FOX 17 learned GE Aviation is laying off 74 engineers. Company spokesperson Richard Gorham confirmed this is affecting the Cascade Township facility.

Retailer Kmart closed two locations in December. One store was in Plainfield Township and the other was in Byron Center.

SAF-Holland, which makes truck and trailer parts, recently announced it will close its Holland and Muskegon plants. That affects 230 people. Kellogg's is laying off 250 people in North America and said the majority work at the headquarters in Battle Creek.

Sears at Woodland Mall is also slated to close. The Sears announcement came the same week Macy’s cut 6,200 jobs nationwide at 68 stores. That includes Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek.

However, General Motors brings some good news. This week, the company announced it plans to add 7,000 jobs in the U.S., including 450 axle jobs in Michigan. It's not if or how West Michigan will be impacted.

"We, as economic developers, expect a certain amount of uncertainty and volatility. As a matter of fact, there are a number of projects we're working on and many of them are being delayed. Not all of them, but many of them," Birgit Klohs with The Right Place said.

Klohs said a changing political landscape often has an influence on sector like manufacturing.

"We don't know what trade agreements are going to be renegotiated. Whether it's NAFTA or whatever it is. West Michigan is a huge exporter both of manufactured goods as well as food process goods," Klohs explained.

More good news on the jobs front. Klohs said a high-tech company is planning to open in Caledonia and will provide 25 jobs.

Art Van Furniture said people looking for sales or delivery driver positions are welcoming to apply.