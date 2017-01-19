Photos: Man sews his girlfriend her own ‘Belle’ dress and proposes to her

AMES, Iowa– It’s a tale as old as time.

Joel Lynch’s small act of kindness is getting a lot of attention after he made his girlfriend’s wish come true.

His girlfriend Cara Szymanski grew up admiring Belle from Beauty and the Beast and he wanted to make her feel just as special.

Lynch decided to recreate the famous scene with Belle and her gown by making a dress homemade that resembled the infamous yellow ball gown.

Lynch made the gown in his basement with a cheap sewing machine and a lot of coffee.

He then proposed to her at the Iowa State Parks Library in the periodical room and she said “yes”.