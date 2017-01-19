Plans move forward for bridge at Windmill Island Gardens

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — Officials in the western Michigan city of Holland are moving forward with plans to build a bridge for walkers and bicyclists to a landmark park.

The Holland Sentinel reports the Holland City Council on Wednesday passed a joint resolution with Holland Township for the $3.3 million project at Windmill Island Gardens to connect the two municipalities. The project is jointly funded by the city and township, as well as grant money and fundraising.

The city of Holland is known for its Dutch heritage and hosts the annual Tulip Time festival. The project has been in the works for several years. Parks and Recreation Director Andy Kenyon says the bridge and pathway could be finished by the end of September.

