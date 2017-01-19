Red Wings’ Vanek, Nielsen score in 6-5 SO win over Bruins

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 18: Goalie Petr Mrazek #34 of the Detroit Red Wings is congratulated by teammates following a shoot-out win of an NHL game against the Boston Bruins at Joe Louis Arena on January 18, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Wings defeated the Bruins 6-5 in a shoot-out. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen scored in a shootout, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a comeback 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

The Red Wings rallied from 3-0 and 4-1 deficits in the first period, and with 3:04 remaining in regulation, Gustav Nyquist scored to pull them into a tie.

In the shootout, Tuukka Rask and Petr Mrazek stopped the first shots they faced before Vanek scored for the Red Wings and Brad Marchand countered with a goal for the Bruins. Nielsen, who like Vanek joined the team last summer as a free agent, scored on the team’s third attempt and Vatrano missed the net with a chance to extend the 1-on-1 duels.

The Bruins were dominant early before blowing a chance to keep Detroit at a distance in the Atlantic Division standings.

 

