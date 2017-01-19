The Green Well opening new location in Rockford

Posted 9:15 AM, January 19, 2017, by , Updated at 09:23AM, January 19, 2017

ROCKFORD, Mich. – The City of Rockford is getting a new restaurant, which is a favorite in Grand Rapids.

green wellThe Essence Restaurant Group announced that it will open The Green Well Rockford early this summer.  The company has signed a ten year lease to occupy the for Reds of the River location in the Rockford Promenade Building at 8 East Bridge Street.

Essence officials say in a press statement that they are evolving their popular East Hills restaurant in Rockford because of the city’s focus on local retail and dining.

The Green Well gastro pub opened on Cherry Street in East Hills in 2007.  Reds on the River closed last summer.

