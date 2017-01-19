Two teens charged in Muskegon shooting death from the summer

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Two teens have been charged with manslaughter for a fatal shooting this past June.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says they have filed charges against Gary Johnson, 16, and Amir Petty, 17, in the shooting of J’Mari Harris, 16, on June 10th. Johnson had originally been charged with carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the shooting in October. Petty had been charged after the shooting with armed robbery.

Prosecutors say they have determined that the actions of the teens resulted in Harris’s death. They originally thought that the shooting was an armed robbery, but now believe the gun was fired as the three teens wrestled for the gun.