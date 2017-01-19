Two teens charged in Muskegon shooting death from the summer

Posted 2:34 PM, January 19, 2017, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Two teens have been charged with manslaughter for a fatal shooting this past June.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says they have filed charges against Gary Johnson, 16, and Amir Petty, 17, in the shooting of J’Mari Harris, 16, on June 10th.   Johnson had originally been charged with carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the shooting in October.  Petty had been charged after the shooting with armed robbery.

Prosecutors say they have determined that the actions of the teens resulted in Harris’s death.  They originally thought that the shooting was an armed robbery, but now believe the gun was fired as the three teens wrestled for the gun.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s