Union High cancels their high school yearbook

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Union High will not be printing their yearbook because administrators say in addition to the cost, students simply don't have an interest.

The school's first yearbook was published in 1912, and their last was a century later in 2012. Those memories are now collecting dust on the shelves.

A concerned parent of a student reached out to FOX 17, frustrated their child will no be getting one this year. However, administrators say it's basic economics, the cost of the books are outweighing the demand.

"I believe we still have boxes of yearbooks in storage," said Karl Nelson, Union High's principal.

Union High tried putting together an online yearbook hoping to keep up with the times. Nelson says the thought didn't resonate with students.

"I don’t know if we sold any to tell you the truth," said Nelson.

With the past now turning into history with the death of the yearbook, Union High is unable to put a price on the memories of the current school year.

School administrators say Union High is the only school in Grand Rapids Public Schools to cut their yearbook program. Nelson believes it could be attributed to the fact their district is under Title I.

"Which means the students we serve are living at poverty or around that area," Nelson explained. "It all depends on what they want to spend their discretionary funds on."