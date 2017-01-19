Wyoming students head to the inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. - Teachers, students and parents from Wyoming left Thursday morning for the inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday.

The Wyoming High School class got on their bus early Thursday for the 12-hour ride to Washington, D.C.

The group will not only be on the mall for the inauguration, but will also be staying for the parade, an inaugural ball and the Women's March on Washington on Saturday.

One of the history teachers says that the trip will be a witness to "Democracy at its best" where people put aside differences and take in the experience.

The group returns Sunday night.

