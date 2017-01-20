RICHLAND, Mich. -- Battle Creek Lakeview beat Gull Lake, 47-39, in girls basketball on Friday. The Spartans move to 5-0 overall, 2-0 in the conference with the win.
BC Lakeview girls stay undefeated with 47-39 win at Gull Lake
