KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff says that they are investigating the death of a woman found in a field Wednesday morning as a homicide.

The woman’s body was found Wednesday morning in a field along the 3000 block of West AB Avenue. A person-of-interest was taken into custody on an unrelated charge.

The woman has been identified as Kelly Ann Karl, 36, of Kalamazoo. The person-of-interest has not yet been identified pending possible charges.