Dykstra, Nieuwkoop lead Wayland to 76-72 win at Wyoming

Posted 11:39 PM, January 20, 2017

WYOMING, Mich. -- Wayland escaped with a 4-point win at Wyoming, 76-72, on Friday.  Mitchell Dykstra scored a game high 24 points to lead Wayland, while Zach Nieuwkoop chipped in 22 points.  Donnie Alford led Wyoming with 19 points.  Wayland moves to 3-1 in the OK Gold with the win and 7-2 overall, while Wyoming drops to 4-1 in the conference and 7-2 overall.

