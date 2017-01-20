WYOMING, Mich. -- Wayland escaped with a 4-point win at Wyoming, 76-72, on Friday. Mitchell Dykstra scored a game high 24 points to lead Wayland, while Zach Nieuwkoop chipped in 22 points. Donnie Alford led Wyoming with 19 points. Wayland moves to 3-1 in the OK Gold with the win and 7-2 overall, while Wyoming drops to 4-1 in the conference and 7-2 overall.
Dykstra, Nieuwkoop lead Wayland to 76-72 win at Wyoming
