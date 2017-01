× Emergency crews respond to crash involving a vehicle fire on Lake MI Drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Emergency crews have responded to a crash along Lake Michigan Drive near the Family Fair Friday evening. They also said one of the vehicles involved was reportedly on fire.

It happened around 6:30 p.m.

Officials with the Grand Rapids Police Department said at least 4 vehicles were involved and injuries were reported. There’s no word yet on how many were injured or how severe they were.