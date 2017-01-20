FH Northern Girls Win 39-37 Over Lowell

Posted 11:32 PM, January 20, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Forest Hills Northern Girls hosted Lowell on Friday night. Lowell was on a seven game win streak, but the Huskies handed them their first conference loss in the OK White.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s