Forest Hills Central Hockey Wins 8-4

Posted 11:22 PM, January 20, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --  Forest Hills Central on the road at Grand Rapids Christian on Friday. They improved to 15-1 with an 8-4 over the Eagles.

