In a defensive battle, Cougars' junior Marcus Bingham would help them come away with the win posting 8 rebounds and 9 points in his second game of the season after transferring from Ottawa Hills. The Cougars take on Grand Rapids Christian in a non-conference matchup on Saturday.
Grand Rapids Catholic Beats Allendale 37-36
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central moves on to semifinals
-
Defense Leads GR Catholic Central to Ford Field
-
Allendale vs. Grand Rapids Catholic
-
GR Catholic beats Comstock Park, 67-53
-
Jordan Walker Scores 33 Points as Mona Shores Tops Grand Rapids Catholic Central
-
-
GR Catholic Central beats Unity Christian to advance to state finals
-
GR Catholic Central claims state title in defensive battle
-
GR Catholic Central preparing for playoff rematch with Unity Christian
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central tops Lakeview 4-0
-
GR Catholic Central beats Rockford, 62-46, in CU Holiday Hoops Tournament
-
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central tops Unity Christian in soccer regionals
-
Blue Bloods Square Off for District Title
-
Rockford and Hudsonville ready do it all over again