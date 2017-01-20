Grand Rapids Catholic Beats Allendale 37-36

Posted 11:41 PM, January 20, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central hosted Allendale on Friday night in an OK Blue showdown.

In a defensive battle, Cougars' junior Marcus Bingham would help them come away with the win posting 8 rebounds and 9 points in his second game of the season after transferring from Ottawa Hills. The Cougars take on Grand Rapids Christian in a non-conference matchup on Saturday.

