Grand Rapids Police surround home in search for assault suspect

Posted 8:47 PM, January 20, 2017, by , Updated at 09:21PM, January 20, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a home in the 1000 block of Douglas Street was surrounded Friday evening while they attempt to locate the suspect in an assault.

Police tell FOX 17 that the assault happened at the Boost Mobile store at Bridge Street NW and Lane Avenue. Officials believe the suspect fled south on Lane and then went to the Douglas Street home.

The home was evacuated while officials attempt to make contact with the suspect, police said.  Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Police said the incident was initially reported as an armed robbery but it is now being investigated as an assault case.

This is a developing story.

 

