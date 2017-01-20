Police: Suspect arrested after pointing gun at man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a 37-year-old man has been arrested after pointing a gun at another man Friday night.

The incident was reported shortly after 7 p.m. outside the Boost Mobile store at Bridge Street NW and Lane Avenue. Officials say the suspect then fled south on lane and went into a home in the 1000 block of Douglas Street.

Police surrounded the home and later entered it and arrested the man, according to a release. He faces a charge of felonious assault.

Police said the incident was initially reported as an armed robbery. The suspect will be identified pending formal arraignment.