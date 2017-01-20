Grand Rapids Polish hall votes to allow women members

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — For the first time in its 87-year history a Grand Rapids Polish hall will allow women to become official members.

MLive reports that as many as 30 women are scheduled to be granted membership on Valentine’s Day at St. Ladislaus Aid Society. Discussion for the change came during Pulaski Days 2016, when more female volunteers came to work at the club than male volunteers.

Over the course of the last eight months, current members voted to allow women members into the club on three different occasions.

Andie Crapsey, 2016-2017 Grand Rapids Pulaski Queen, will become the Polish hall’s first female member.

Grand Rapids currently has 14 Polish halls. St. Ladislaus Aid Society is one of the few Polish halls in the city that don’t allow women to become a member.