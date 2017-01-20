Grant beats Newaygo, 70-59

NEWAYGO, Mich. -- Grant beat rival Newaygo, 70-59, on Friday. The Tigers move to 4-1 in the Central State Activities Association and 5-3 overall. Newaygo falls to 6-2 overall, 3-2 in the CSAA.
