Grant beats Newaygo, 70-59

Posted 11:17 PM, January 20, 2017, by

NEWAYGO, Mich. -- Grant beat rival Newaygo, 70-59, on Friday.  The Tigers move to 4-1 in the Central State Activities Association and 5-3 overall.  Newaygo falls to 6-2 overall, 3-2 in the CSAA.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s