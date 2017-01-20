Group of West Michigan women headed to D.C. for march

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN - Close to 300 woman gathered in Kent County to board five charter buses bound for Washington D.C. Thousands of women from around the country are expected to attend tomorrow's post-inauguration march.

The majority of the group is going to march in protest of President Donald Trump's statements about women and views on women's issues.

Maryjo Gaffney said she's pro-choice and that "Trump's comments that a woman who would get an abortion should probably be punished" prompted her to go to D.C. when she learned of the march following his election.

FOX 17 also stopped by the Kent GOP headquarters where Trump supporters celebrated the president's inauguration.

Jody Avery said, "This is the best day I've had in probably most of my life besides my kids being born. This is just amazing. I just feel my whole self is light."

GOP volunteer Tim McKeeby stated, "I wasn't a huge Trump fan or supporter until he got elected. But ever since November 8th 2016, I'm optimistic that the next four years are going to be prosperous and President Trump is going to do great things for America."