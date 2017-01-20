Kalamazoo Central beats Loy Norrix, 93-51

Posted 11:32 PM, January 20, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Kalamazoo Central beat Loy Norrix, 93-51, at home on Friday.  The Maroon Giants  move to 6-0 in the SMAC East Division and 8-1 overall with the win.  Isaiah Livers led the Maroon Giants with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

