Kalamazoo Central beats Loy Norrix, 93-51

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Kalamazoo Central beat Loy Norrix, 93-51, at home on Friday. The Maroon Giants move to 6-0 in the SMAC East Division and 8-1 overall with the win. Isaiah Livers led the Maroon Giants with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
