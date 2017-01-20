Kayaker rescued from White River

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says a 42-year-old man was rescued from the White River Friday after his kayak overturned.

Officials were called to the river near Happy Mohawk Canoe Livery at about 1:20 p.m. after a resident reported hearing cries for help in the area.

The Montague Township man was found and rescued when emergency responders arrived at the scene. Officials say the man’s kayak overturned when he tried to turn around after seeing ice blocking his way.

He did not have a personal flotation device but police say he hung on to the ice in the middle of the river and yelled for help.

He was in the water for about 30 minutes and is “very lucky” to be alive, officials said in a release. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.