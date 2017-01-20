MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Muskegon beat Detroit Loyola, 78-56, on Friday to move to 11-0 on the season. The win is the 100th for Keith Guy as head coach of the Big Reds.
Keith Guy picks up 100th win as coach at Muskegon
-
Czerwon Looks to Stay Perfect in the Playoffs
-
Muskegon Catholic Central Wins 4th Straight Title
-
Orchard View football player with autism gets first touchdown
-
Muskegon Heights Runs Past Muskegon Catholic Central
-
Muskegon wins at Rockford for season opening win
-
-
Muskegon CC wins district title, 42-0, over Beal City
-
Muskegon Hungry first 1st Title in 8 years
-
Reeths-Puffer Girls win 61-33 over Oakridge
-
Bruises, battle scars and memories: Girls rugby team taking home more than just wins
-
Big Reds stay unbeaten with 79-41 win over Ottawa Hills
-
-
MHSAA Football State Finals begin Friday
-
GR Catholic Central preparing for playoff rematch with Unity Christian
-
Orchard St. Mary’s Stuns Muskegon in Final Seconds