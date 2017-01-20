Keith Guy picks up 100th win as coach at Muskegon

Posted 11:12 PM, January 20, 2017, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Muskegon beat Detroit Loyola, 78-56, on Friday to move to 11-0 on the season.  The win is the 100th for Keith Guy as head coach of the Big Reds.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s