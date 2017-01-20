Kent City girls beat Hesperia, 76-31

HESPERIA, Mich. -- Kent City beat Hesperia, 76-31, on Friday. The Eagles improve to 8-2 on the season. Kaitlyn Geers and Teanna McCuaig led the Eagles in scoring with 20 points a piece.
