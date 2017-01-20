Kent City girls beat Hesperia, 76-31

Posted 11:25 PM, January 20, 2017, by

HESPERIA, Mich. -- Kent City beat Hesperia, 76-31, on Friday.  The Eagles improve to 8-2 on the season.  Kaitlyn Geers and Teanna McCuaig led the Eagles in scoring with 20 points a piece.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s