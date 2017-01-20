Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. So if you want to follow along today's inauguration events, it goes like this.

It all officially begins with the swearing-in ceremony at 11:30 a.m. President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office around noon, and then deliver his inaugural address.

Then, Trump and vice president-elect Mike Pence will lead the inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue. There will be three inaugural balls following the parade.

There will be a national prayer service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, while the women's march on Washington happens at the same time. It's expected to be the week's largest protest.

2. It's a summer staple along the Lakeshore that you can get a taste of over the weekend, because Pronto Pups is temporarily open.

The hot dog stand is on South Harbor Drive, right along the channel. It opened for the weekend on Thursday, a day earlier than planned.

Its famous 'hot dog on a stick' brings Michiganders back year after year, ever since it opened back in 1947.

The stand will be open today, tomorrow, and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

3. One of Grand Rapids most popular events, Movies in the Park, is hoping for an upgrade.

Today, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., which puts on the series, will ask the downtown development authority to rent a giant LED screen instead of using the existing screen.

Movies would be able to start earlier, allowing for double features while making it more family friendly.

4. Before the Red Wings take the ice in their new home at Little Caesars arena or the Pistons hop on the court there, Detroit's own Kid Rock will kick off the opening celebrations.

Even though it's still under construction, Kid Rock was at the new arena to make the announcement on Thursday.

His shows are set for September 12, 13, 15 and 16. That's about a month before the Red Wings start their 2017-18 season.

Tickets for the show will go on sale a week from today.

5. A new rhino calf made his big public debut at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Wednesday.

10-week-old Taj spent the day exploring his new habitat, but not straying too far away from mom.

Right now, it's just him and mom, but he will eventually be introduced to four other female rhinos that share the habitat, including his older sister.