Reeths-Puffer girls beat Mona Shores to take top spot in OK Black

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Reeths-Puffer beat rival Mona Shores in girls basketball, 57-48, on Friday. Delaney Bolles led the Rockets with 26 points and 7 rebounds, while Jordan Walker scored 29 points and added 11 rebounds for the Sailors. With the win the Rockets move into first place in the OK Black at 3-0, 8-2 overall. Mona Shores falls to 9-3 overall and 3-1 in the OK Black.
