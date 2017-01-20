Reeths-Puffer girls beat Mona Shores to take top spot in OK Black

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Reeths-Puffer beat rival Mona Shores in girls basketball, 57-48, on Friday.  Delaney Bolles led the Rockets with 26 points and 7 rebounds, while Jordan Walker scored 29 points and added 11 rebounds for the Sailors.  With the win the Rockets move into first place in the OK Black at 3-0, 8-2 overall.  Mona Shores falls to 9-3 overall and 3-1 in the OK Black.

