Several facing drug charges after police raid Kalamazoo house

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Several people were arrested on drug chargers after police raided a house in Kalamazoo on Friday.

It happened in the 600 block of Ada Street. Police say the SWAT team executed a search warrants after they received many complaints of violence and drug trafficking inside the home. Authorities also say 5 different narcotics traffickers were distributing crack cocaine inside the residence.

During the raid, 4 suspects allegedly tried running off through a backdoor, but police were waiting for them and took them into custody. According to a press release from the Kalamazoo Public Safety, 6 more suspects were found inside. Investigators say they also found 40 grams of crack cocaine, lots of marijuana and several types of ammunition. A large amount of money, as well as items to help manufacture and package drugs were also found.

Authorities believe the residence was strictly used for manufacturing drugs, as there were very little food or furniture inside the home.

All suspects were taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail. A 15-year-old, listed as a runaway, was also turned over to the Department of Human Services. Police say the teen was discovered in the residence at the time if the raid.