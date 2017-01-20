× Showers end, temperatures soar!

WEST MICHIGAN — After a wet morning across virtually all of the FOX 17 viewing area, the rain will taper off this afternoon and our main focus will then turn to temperatures. Currently, an area of low pressure and an attendant warm front over the Ohio River Valley are creating this morning’s rainfall. Here’s a look at where this system is as of this early morning writing:

This system will weaken as it lifts to the north this afternoon, and the associated area of rainfall will thin out and come to an end. This is how Future Track HD sees things later this afternoon:

Although a stray shower will be possible this weekend at times, the main focus will turn to our temperatures. Our average high and low at this time of year are 30° and 18°, respectively. We will be way above that tomorrow, but probably not in record territory:

Sunday looks very mild as well, with a forecast high of 51°. Even though cooler temperatures are in the forecast as we head through next week, temperatures will still be above average. It looks like we’ll be just cold enough for some snow by late Wednesday and Thursday.