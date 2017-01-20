Soup’s On For All to benefit God’s Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get your spoons ready, because Soup's On For All is happening on Monday.

Tiffany Page from Catholic Charities of West Michigan and Chef Andrew Kieras from God's Kitchen talk about not only what to expect at the event, but gave the Morning Mix crew a taste of what they'll be serving.

Soup's On For All will be holding its 19th event where 1,000 people are expected to attend.

More than 30 different soups will be served, and are all donated by area restaurants, along with breads and desserts. The soup is served by volunteers, community leaders and media personalities.

Around 1,000 bowls will be on display, and each guest gets to select one to take home. CCWM says this is a reminder that hunger is an everyday occurrence in our community, and encourage people to get out and make a difference.

All proceeds made from the event will benefit the food pantry programs of God's Kitchen. Every year the event typically raises more than $100,000.

Soup's On is happening on Monday, January 30 at The B.O.B. at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $50 in advance, and $60 the day of. They are available in advance at Schuler Books & Music, Michigan Church Supply or at ccwestmi.org.