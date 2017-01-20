Live Coverage – The Inauguration of Donald Trump

The digital transition of the U.S. Presidency

Posted 11:25 AM, January 20, 2017, by , Updated at 12:14PM, January 20, 2017
The new @POTUS account

CYBERSPACE – FOX 17 – So while the country has been focusing on the transition from the Obama presidency to the Trump presidency and looking back at the last eight years, another team has been working on another transition.

The digital and social media transition.  There is nothing in the U.S. Constitution on how this should happen.

President Obama’s administration was the administration where social media took over so many aspects of our lives.  The White House jumped on the wave, creating several official White House and government social media accounts.

But now that President Obama’s time in the White House is over and President Trump is moving in, what happens to the social media accounts?

The White House team has put together a very extensive transition plan to make sure that Trump has the access to the official accounts, and that people who want to continue to follow President Obama are able to.  For the full plan, click here, but here are some highlights:

The following accounts stay with the White House and President Trump and his staff:

WhiteHouse.gov becomes ObamaWhiteHouse.gov and will be maintained by the National Archives and Records Administration.  To find something from the Obama administration, you can go to WhiteHouse.gov, change the URL to ObamaWhiteHouse.gov and then search for the document.

President Obama
After January 20, 2017, President Obama will use the following accounts:

First Lady Michelle Obama
You can follow First Lady Michelle Obama after January 20, 2017 at the following accounts:

Vice President Biden
You can follow Vice President Biden after January 20, 2017 at the following accounts:

Dr. Jill Biden
You can follow Dr. Jill Biden after January 20, 2017 at the following accounts:

White House Social Media
Archived content posted to institutional White House social media accounts during the Obama administration will be maintained by NARA at the following handles:

