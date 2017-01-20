× The digital transition of the U.S. Presidency

CYBERSPACE – FOX 17 – So while the country has been focusing on the transition from the Obama presidency to the Trump presidency and looking back at the last eight years, another team has been working on another transition.

The digital and social media transition. There is nothing in the U.S. Constitution on how this should happen.

President Obama’s administration was the administration where social media took over so many aspects of our lives. The White House jumped on the wave, creating several official White House and government social media accounts.

But now that President Obama’s time in the White House is over and President Trump is moving in, what happens to the social media accounts?

The White House team has put together a very extensive transition plan to make sure that Trump has the access to the official accounts, and that people who want to continue to follow President Obama are able to. For the full plan, click here, but here are some highlights:

The following accounts stay with the White House and President Trump and his staff:

Twitter (handle and followers, with no tweets on the timeline): @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, @PressSec, @LaCasaBlanca, @WHLive, @VPLive, @Cabinet

Facebook (username and followers, with no posts on the timeline): Facebook.com/WhiteHouse, Facebook.com/whitehouse.espanol

Instagram (handle and follower, with no posts on the timeline): Instagram.com/WhiteHouse

Snapchat (username and followers): WhiteHouse

YouTube (username and subscribers, with no videos): YouTube.com/WhiteHouse

Medium (username and followers, with no posts): Medium.com/@WhiteHouse

Tumblr (username and followers, with no posts): Tumblr.com/WhiteHouse

Flickr (username and subscribers, with no photos): Flickr.com/WhiteHouse

WhiteHouse.gov becomes ObamaWhiteHouse.gov and will be maintained by the National Archives and Records Administration. To find something from the Obama administration, you can go to WhiteHouse.gov, change the URL to ObamaWhiteHouse.gov and then search for the document.

President Obama: @POTUS on Twitter will be archived at @POTUS44 Facebook.com/POTUS will be archived at Facebook.com/POTUS44 Medium.com/@PresidentObama will be archived at Medium.com/@POTUS44

Vice President Biden: @VP on Twitter will be archived at @VP44 Facebook.com/VicePresidentBiden will be archived at Facebook.com/VicePresidentBiden44 Instagram.com/VP will be archived at Instagram.com/VP44 Medium.com/@VPOTUS44 will be archived at Medium.com/@VPOTUS44

First Lady Michelle Obama: @FLOTUS on Twitter will be archived at @FLOTUS44 @MichelleObama on Instagram will be archived at @MichelleObama44 Medium.com/@FLOTUS will be archived at @FLOTUS44

Dr. Jill Biden: @DrBiden on Twitter will be archived at @DrBiden44 @DrBiden on Instagram will be archived at @DrBiden44 Medium.com/@DrBiden will be archived at Medium.com/@DrBiden44



