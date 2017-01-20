Two arrested by Kalamazoo police after reports of ‘suspicious’ activity

Posted 6:33 AM, January 20, 2017, by , Updated at 06:41AM, January 20, 2017
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a man and a woman were arrested on separate charges after a resident called police about a ‘suspicious’ vehicle.

It happened in the 3200 block of Emerald Drive and Emerald Drive Park around 8:36 p.m. Thursday.

Police say when they arrived, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Both occupants admitted to smoking marijuana before the police arrived.

As officers continued to investigate, they discovered a handgun on the floor of the car.

A 19-year-old man, from Kalamazoo, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. The other occupant, a 19-year-old, from Schoolcraft, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Anyone have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

 

