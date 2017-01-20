Live Coverage – The Inauguration of Donald Trump

Video highlights and full Inaugural speech of Donald Trump

Posted 12:28 PM, January 20, 2017, by , Updated at 01:36PM, January 20, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. – If you didn’t get to see the inauguration of President Donald Trump, here are some of the main events:

Complete version of Trump’s Inaugural Speech:

Portions of Trump's Inaugural Speech:

Donald Trump takes the oath of office:

Mike Pence takes the oath of office for Vice President:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • steve

    I listened to the speech. Trump politely gave hell to all the members of the establishment that got us where we are because of their activities or lack thereof. No vulgarities, no bravado, none of that. Anybody of normal intelligence and an open mind had to be favorably impressed.

    Reply