2 fugitive parole absconders being sought from Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of two wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.

The pair are as follows:

RAYMOND, Larry Dean

W/M,  Age 60,  5’11”  170 lbs.   Eye Color:  Brown    Hair: Brown/grey

Tattoos:  Left leg, chest – Panther, right calf

AKA:   Larry Snoderly; Ralph Snoderly

Priors:  Burglary/Larceny, Forgery, Fraud  (arrests in 7 different states)

LNA –    800 block of 10th Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Charge: Parole Absconder

Original Charge:  Fraud

DOW:  12/01/2016

Agency: Michigan Department of Corrections and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force

KERR, Alan Robert

W/M       Age 48          5’09”   170 lbs     Blue eyes,   brown hair, may be bald

Tattoos:  Right Arm – Aerosmith

Scar:  Abdomen

Priors:  Controlled Substance Possess Narcotic/Cocaine <25 Grams, Operating Intoxicated/Impaired/Controlled Substance 3rd, Child Support Failing to pay, Larceny in a Building

LNA –  Unknown

Charge:  Parole Absconder

Original Charge:  Burglary

DOW:  11/04/2016

Agency: Michigan Department of Corrections and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force

