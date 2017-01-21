× 2 fugitive parole absconders being sought from Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of two wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.

The pair are as follows:

RAYMOND, Larry Dean

W/M, Age 60, 5’11” 170 lbs. Eye Color: Brown Hair: Brown/grey

Tattoos: Left leg, chest – Panther, right calf

AKA: Larry Snoderly; Ralph Snoderly

Priors: Burglary/Larceny, Forgery, Fraud (arrests in 7 different states)

LNA – 800 block of 10th Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Charge: Parole Absconder

Original Charge: Fraud

DOW: 12/01/2016

Agency: Michigan Department of Corrections and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force

KERR, Alan Robert

W/M Age 48 5’09” 170 lbs Blue eyes, brown hair, may be bald

Tattoos: Right Arm – Aerosmith

Scar: Abdomen

Priors: Controlled Substance Possess Narcotic/Cocaine <25 Grams, Operating Intoxicated/Impaired/Controlled Substance 3rd, Child Support Failing to pay, Larceny in a Building

LNA – Unknown

Charge: Parole Absconder

Original Charge: Burglary

DOW: 11/04/2016

Agency: Michigan Department of Corrections and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force