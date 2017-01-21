2 fugitive parole absconders being sought from Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of two wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.
The pair are as follows:
RAYMOND, Larry Dean
W/M, Age 60, 5’11” 170 lbs. Eye Color: Brown Hair: Brown/grey
Tattoos: Left leg, chest – Panther, right calf
AKA: Larry Snoderly; Ralph Snoderly
Priors: Burglary/Larceny, Forgery, Fraud (arrests in 7 different states)
LNA – 800 block of 10th Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Charge: Parole Absconder
Original Charge: Fraud
DOW: 12/01/2016
Agency: Michigan Department of Corrections and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force
KERR, Alan Robert
W/M Age 48 5’09” 170 lbs Blue eyes, brown hair, may be bald
Tattoos: Right Arm – Aerosmith
Scar: Abdomen
Priors: Controlled Substance Possess Narcotic/Cocaine <25 Grams, Operating Intoxicated/Impaired/Controlled Substance 3rd, Child Support Failing to pay, Larceny in a Building
LNA – Unknown
Charge: Parole Absconder
Original Charge: Burglary
DOW: 11/04/2016
Agency: Michigan Department of Corrections and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force