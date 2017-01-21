Annual Kids & Family Expo taking over DeVos Place Saturday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If your kids have ‘cabin fever’, check out the Annual Kids and Family Expo happening Saturday at DeVos Place.
FOX17’s Alyssa Hearin gave us a sneak peak of today’s event and even got to zipline on live TV.
The event goes from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. today.
Tickets cost $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 3-15, and children under two are free. You can purchase tickets online by clicking here.
Below is a complete list of activities.
- Zip line
- Cow Belly Bounce House and Obstacle Course by United Dairy Industry of Michigan
- KDL Lab Experience
- Art Wall Zone
- Giant Slide
- Bean Bag Toss
- GaGa Pit - Camp Henry
- Chain of Strength
- Face Painting
- Bounce House
- Snowflake Station
- Magi-c Show
- Petting Zoo
- Berlin Race Car & Mini Wedge
- Puppet Theatre - shows at 11am,1pm & 3pm
- Music Performances
- Hula Hoop Zone
- Seed Planting Activity
- Romp-N-Play Zone
- Martial Arts
- Craft and Coloring Creations
- Henna Tattoos
- Toddler Zone
- Noodle Necklace Station
- Fire Truck, Police Car & Ambulance
- Character Sightings: Minions, Ghostbusters, Darth Vader, Smokey the Bear, and many more
- Fun Bucket Prizes (winners every hour!)
- And More