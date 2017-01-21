Annual Kids & Family Expo taking over DeVos Place Saturday

Posted 8:31 AM, January 21, 2017, by , Updated at 08:44AM, January 21, 2017
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If your kids have ‘cabin fever’, check out the Annual Kids and Family Expo happening Saturday at DeVos Place.

FOX17’s Alyssa Hearin gave us a sneak peak of today’s event and even got to zipline on live TV.

The event goes from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. today.

Tickets cost $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 3-15, and children under two are free. You can purchase tickets online by clicking here.

Below is a complete list of activities.

  • Zip line
  • Cow Belly Bounce House and Obstacle Course by United Dairy Industry of Michigan
  • KDL Lab Experience
  • Art Wall Zone
  • Giant Slide
  • Bean Bag Toss
  • GaGa Pit - Camp Henry
  • Chain of Strength
  • Face Painting
  • Bounce House
  • Snowflake Station
  • Magi-c Show
  • Petting Zoo
  • Berlin Race Car & Mini Wedge
  • Puppet Theatre - shows at 11am,1pm & 3pm
  • Music Performances
  • Hula Hoop Zone
  • Seed Planting Activity
  • Romp-N-Play Zone
  • Martial Arts
  • Craft and Coloring Creations
  • Henna Tattoos
  • Toddler Zone
  • Noodle Necklace Station
  • Fire Truck, Police Car & Ambulance
  • Character Sightings: Minions, Ghostbusters, Darth Vader, Smokey the Bear, and many more
  • Fun Bucket Prizes (winners every hour!)
  • And More

