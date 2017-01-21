× Annual Kids & Family Expo taking over DeVos Place Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If your kids have ‘cabin fever’, check out the Annual Kids and Family Expo happening Saturday at DeVos Place.

FOX17’s Alyssa Hearin gave us a sneak peak of today’s event and even got to zipline on live TV.

The event goes from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. today.

Tickets cost $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 3-15, and children under two are free. You can purchase tickets online by clicking here.

Below is a complete list of activities.