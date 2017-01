× Crews working to extinguish structure fire in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department is working to put out a structure fire in the 600 block of Michigan Street SE.

The first call came in just before 4:30 a.m.

We’re told the fire department has blocked off all traffic on Michigan Street SE until the fire is put out.

We have a crew on the scene and will continue to update you as we learn more information.