Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich - Summer is still a few months away, but the experts at Cabela's are there to get you ready for warmer weather.

The store is hosting an open house Saturday, January 21st, and Sunday, January 22nd, where you can check out inventory, ask questions and even participate in a few workshops.

No cost to get in just stop by between noon and 6:00 p.m. for the open house activities.

For store hours and more information, visit the Cabela's Website!